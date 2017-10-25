Trump's 'beautiful' trade agreement with Britain
By Colm McCarthy on 25 October 2017
Public sensitivities about food may yet see the UK agreeing to European norms for the long-term, even if the UK struggles with other components of an EU trade agreement.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 23 October 2017
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...