€13m to be reimbursed to Irish farmers

By on
Overall, €433m will be reimbursed to EU farmers from 1 December in unused agricultural crisis reserve funding.
Overall, €433m will be reimbursed to EU farmers from 1 December in unused agricultural crisis reserve funding.

Some €13.2m is to be reimbursed to Irish farmers, as the funds in the crisis reserve for 2017 were not used.

In total, the European Commission is making €433m available for reimbursement to farmers from the reserve which is made up of money taken from farmers’ direct payments for each year.

The amounts deducted may be reimbursed to farmers by the member states as from 1 December 2017.

The deduction only applies to direct payments above €2,000.

Despite a number of critical situations in the agricultural sector in the past year, the funds available in the crisis reserve in 2017 were not used, a statement from the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Additional support measures for some sectors facing difficulties such as fruit, vegetables, dairy and other livestock sectors were financed from the existing budget in 2017.

Farmers concerned by damages caused by adverse weather conditions in spring this year have been supported with higher advances for direct payments for 2018, and derogations from certain conditions related to greening payments.

Dairy sector needs to manage problem of overproduction - Hogan

No risk management fund for market crises - Hogan

