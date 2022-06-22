This lightly used 2022 Broughan 26ft tandem-axle livestock trailer sold for €27,400 plus commission.

Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its June online machinery auction last week, on Saturday 18 June. The auction marked the firm’s first auction at its new larger premises next door, the old Portlaoise Equestrian Centre (R32 HY05).

The auction was held fully online with almost 500 registered bidders. The firm noted that an 80% clearance of 500 lots was achieved on the day with approximately 50 unsold lots selling after the live auction in a special timed auction of unsold items which finished at 9am on Monday. Hennessy explained that the demand for clean equipment remains very strong regardless of age.

Top price was secured for a lightly used 2022 Broughan 26ft tandem-axle livestock trailer which sold for €27,400 plus commission. Other prices included €8,400 for a 2011 Kubota RTV, €8,700 for a 16t NC dump trailer, €7,100 for a Kubota 1.7t mini digger and €5,400 for a 2013 Tanco wrapper.

Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT. The firm’s next monthly auction takes place in Portlaoise on Saturday 23 July.

This 2010 John Deere 6930 described as having engine issues sold for €25,000 plus commission.

This 2013 Tanco wrapper sold for €5,400 plus commission.

This Kuhn GMD 280 9ft disc mower having completed five seasons sold for €6,000 plus commission.

This 2011 Kubota RTV sold for €8,400 plus commission.

This 16t NC dump trailer sold for €8,700 plus commission.

This Kubota 1.7t mini digger sold for €7,100 plus commission.