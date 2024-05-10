Gardaí in Shannon believe that a tractor and trailer were used to steal the round bales / Claire Nash

Gardaí are investigating the theft of hay in Co Clare, which took place over the May bank holiday weekend.

It is understood that six round bales of hay were stolen in the Sixmilebridge area of Co Clare on Friday 3 May.

Gardaí in Shannon believe that a tractor and trailer were used to steal the round bales and gardaí are asking anyone who observed a tractor and trailer with round bales on either Friday evening or Saturday morning to contact them.

Farmers are urged also not to purchase bales if they have any suspicions or concerns as to where they came from.

Gardaí at Shannon can be contacted with any information on 061-365 900.