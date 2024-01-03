Former head of Ornua’s North America business, Iarlaith Smyth, has been announced as the new CEO of US-based ingredients company Henry Broch Foods. The announcement comes in the wake of the merger between Henry Broch Foods and UK-based JDM Food Group.

That merger means the new parent group will have revenues of approximately €140m and employ around 750 staff. The company is backed by Sunridge Partners in London, a specialist food, beverage and agri-business investment group.

Smyth announced he was leaving Ornua earlier this year, becoming one of four major resignations from the company. The resignation of CEO John Jordan and the announcement of the retirement of Roísín Hennerty at around the same time caused considerable speculation about the future of Ornua.

Interim CEO Donal Buggy said that the losses were “just a coincidence”, rather than any signs of trouble within Ornua.

Jordan started his role with Florida-based Arbor Investments last month, while the fourth executive to leave, head of global operations at Ornua’s ingredients business, Ken Maguire, has since been appointed managing director of Wicklow-based Glenhaven Foods. Hennerty is not due to leave Ornua until later this year.

The announcement of Smyth’s new position means that all of the four executives who left Ornua are now accounted for.

The only place there is still some room for speculation is about who will become the new CEO of Ornua. Interim CEO Donal Buggy has indicated that he has applied for the position and seems well placed to take the role on a full-time basis.

The announcement of the new CEO is expected in the first quarter of this year.