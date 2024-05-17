Last year’s overall winners were the Macnamara family from Co Limerick, supplying Kerry Agribusiness.

The 2024 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards is now open for entries.

Ornua and the NDC have invited dairy co-ops throughout the country to nominate their top milk suppliers before the closing date of Friday 31 May 2024.

The annual awards, now in its 15th year, champion the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming and milk production in Ireland.

In addition to identifying the top dairy farm, specific category awards will recognise excellence in environmental stewardship, grassland management, animal health and welfare and milk quality.

Last year’s overall winners were the Macnamara family from Co Limerick, supplying Kerry Agribusiness.

Judging

The independent judging panel for this year’s awards is professor Karina Pierce, University College Dublin (UCD); professor Patrick Wall, UCD and Dr David Gleeson, Teagasc.

The judges will initially undertake detailed assessments based on the nomination forms and technical reports spanning a full 12-month period in order to select a shortlist of finalists.

They will then arrange to visit the finalists’ farms over the summer months.

The programme will see a renewed focus on sustainable farming practices this year, paying particular recognition to farmers who are paving the way in areas such as reduction of carbon footprint, biodiversity, energy and water conservation, animal welfare and soil nutrient management.

Recognition

Speaking on the opening of entries, Ornua’s chief executive officer (CEO) Conor Galvin said the awards celebrate the very best of Irish dairy farming.

“This commitment has earned Ireland its global reputation as a leading dairy producer. As Ireland’s largest exporter of primary Irish dairy products, we at Ornua see first-hand the importance of that reputation and the value it helps to create,” he added.

The NDC’s interim CEO Mark Keller said the awards “pay tribute to the hard-working dairy farming families across the country”.

“Irish dairy is renowned both at home and across the globe for its nutritional value and, of course, its distinctive taste. These awards highlight Irish dairy farmers’ commitment to protect and grow that reputation.”

Nominations

Nominations for the Quality Milk Awards should be submitted by co-ops and co-op farm service managers using the official entry forms.

For further information and entry forms, please email info@qualitymilkawards.ie.

The minimum qualifying standard for entry is TBC of 15,000 or less/ml average per month, with no count greater than 50,000ml and monthly average SCC of 200,000 or less/ml, with no count greater than 400,000ml in any given month of the year in question.

The winners will be announced at an awards event on 1 October 2024.