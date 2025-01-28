Lakeland Dairies has announced the appointment of Bernard Doherty to its board of directors, where he will serve as an independent director.

Doherty, a native of Co Monaghan, previously was head of tax at Grant Thornton and is, according to a statement from Lakeland, “widely recognised for his exceptional track record in providing financial, strategic and operational guidance to national and international businesses across a diverse range of sectors including food and agriculture”.

In welcoming the appointment, Lakeland chair Niall Matthews said: “Bernard’s high-level expertise in strategic and operational leadership, alongside his proven track record in driving growth, [he] will be a valuable asset to Lakeland Dairies as we expand our footprint at home and abroad.”

Lakeland’s current strategic plan, named 'foundations for our future' is focused on innovation and adding value while ensuring the company’s production footprint is the right size for its needs.

In December, the processor announced a bonus payment on all milk supplied in 2024 of 0.76c/l.