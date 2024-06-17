Incoming chief executive of Tirán Seán Molloy, who takes over the role from the retiring Jim Bergin on 1 August, announced some new appointments to the executive team at the co-op.

From the date he moves into the CEO role, Aoife Murphy will be appointed chief ingredients officer, with responsibility for the development and delivery of the ingredients growth strategy.

Murphy joined the company from Kerry as business development manager in 2009.

Also joining the executive board will be Ailish Byrne as chief agri officer, where she will retain her current brief as director of agribusiness, looking after product and service delivery to Tirlán's customers and co-op members.

Byrne joined Tirlán from Ulster Bank, where she was head of agriculture, in March of 2023.

Currently, Molloy holds the roles of both chief ingredients officer and chief agri officer, which he will leave for the CEO position on 1 August.

Chief operating and consumer officer at the co-op Jim O'Neill will join the board of Tirlán.

Seán Molloy was already on the board, so O'Neill's elevation will take the seat vacated by Jim Bergin on his retirement.