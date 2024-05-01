Diageo’s €200m brewery in Newbridge can finally move to construction.

On Tuesday, news broke that a legal challenge against the plant had been withdrawn, meaning there now is no impediment against breaking ground.

The plant will be dedicated to the output of Diageo’s beer and ale brands, including Hophouse 13, Rockshore, Harp, Kilkenny and Smithwicks. Diageo’s St James’s Gate brewery will be completely dedicated to Guinness production.

For farmers, it means a likely increase in demand for Irish malting barley, perhaps in the order of 20% extra. Boortmalt, Ireland’s largest producers of malt, has indicated it plans a related expansion of its plant in Athy.

There had been legitimate fears that a prolonged delay in the plant’s construction could see it relocated abroad.

Objections

While full planning permission had been received in March 2023 from Kildare County Council, there were two objections made to An Bord Pleanála.

One was withdrawn late last year. The second proceeded, with An Bord Pleanála upholding the planning approval.

The complainant, John Lynch, in January proceeded with a High Court challenge to that decision. It is this High Court action which now has been withdrawn.

A statement from Diageo said: “After a process of mediation, we are pleased to have resolved all matters with Mr Lynch, who has now withdrawn his court proceedings.

"With immediate effect, we are happy to move forward with our plans to build Ireland's first carbon-neutral brewery and see Diageo’s €200m investment come to life supporting Irish jobs, trade, sustainability and the local community.

"As part of the mediation process, Diageo has agreed to consider Athy as a possible location for future developments.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon, a strong supporter of the Diageo project within his Kildare South constituency, reacted quickly to the news.

“The withdrawal of the sole objection to this important project is great news for all of south Kildare and the wider tillage sector. The ending of the High Court appeal clears the way for diggers to move in on site in the coming weeks.

"Diageo’s decision to invest €200m in this site in Newbridge is a huge vote of confidence in Kildare south as a location for investment and employment.

"The Boortmalt malting facility in Athy, which processes malting barley produced by Irish farmers, is a major supplier to Diageo of a critical brewing ingredient.

"The risk of the loss of that market, should the new brewery not have proceeded in Ireland, would have been a major blow to Athy and those farmer suppliers.

"Now there is the very real prospect of Boortmalt increasing its investment in Athy and growing its operations there," he said.

Construction is expected to start within weeks and, with the summer months ahead, is likely to advance rapidly.