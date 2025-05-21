Red water: This time of year always brings cases of red water, especially where we get a sudden change in weather conditions. Cooler, wetter conditions next week could bring some health challenges to stock, including red water.

More red water cases are cropping up as a result of areas of farms not being topped due to environmental schemes and also the move in some parts of the country into organic drystock production.

The risk period is highest during the summer months when the ticks are most active, but it can occur anytime, so it’s important to be vigilant for signs of this disease.

Wet weather conditions mean animals look for shelter in rougher areas of a farm and pick up ticks easily. Bought in cattle are more prone to red water because these cattle may not have built up immunity as younger cattle on the farm they have come from.

Ticks are more likely to be present in land with scrub, rushes and gorse as these are ideal habitats for ticks. Use homebred stock to graze these areas if you can. Herd stock regularly, at least once a day and look out for symptoms like, red urine, dullness or no appetite, high temperatures, weakness, anaemia and animals standing away from the herd. Veterinary advice should be sought in suspected cases. Animals can be treated to prevent red water. Animals grazing rough areas of the farm could also be treated with an avermectin based pour-on to help control ticks.

Vaccines: Heifers that were given their first shot of BVD and Lepto vaccine four weeks ago should be receiving their second shot this week. Don’t forget to include stock bulls and vasectomised bulls on the farm. Young calves that received their first clostridial vaccine four to six weeks ago should also be getting their second shot for clostridial disease.

Be sure to store vaccines correctly. It’s easy to forget about them in a car or jeep, but in hot weather high temperatures could render the vaccine useless. Giving one shot for clostridial disease is a false economy, as you won’t be covered for the full grazing season.

Yearlings being turned out should get a booster shot at turnout if they got two shots last year. Cases of blackleg sometimes crop up where weanlings are being fed around troughs and soil is exposed. Increased soil exposure could mean the clostridial bacteria in the soil are more exposed and in turn cattle are more prone to succumbing to the disease.

Stock bulls: Keep a close eye on stock bulls and record as many heats and serves as you can to avoid any surprises at scanning time. Newly purchased young bulls shouldn’t be going out with more than 15-20 cows in the first season. Make sure the bull has received the same vaccinations as cows.

Most scanners can pick up pregnancies from 30-35 days, so if in doubt book a scan to make sure everything is going to plan. If you’re not sure, pick up the phone and get your bull fertility tested. While an infertile bull is a disaster in terms of calving dates, it would be worse finding it out at a September pregnancy scan.