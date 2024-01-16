Make any alterations to calving gates and pens before the workload ramps up this spring.

Spring calving is just weeks away for many suckler farms, so make the final preparations to calving sheds.

Wash and disinfect calving pens if they have any soiled material present. This step is crucial if calving pens have been used as a sick bay over winter.

Allow sheds to dry and spread hydrated lime, concentrating on corners, side sheeting, gates and side wall where a cow is sectioned.

Alterations

Does the calving gate need adjusting or the chain that secures the gate to the side wall? How handy is it to move cows to the calving pen? Is there enough room to use the calving jack?

Think back to other years and what problems you experienced with calving gates. Sort them now before calving starts.

From a safety point of view, can gates be tweaked to allow an escape point for the operator?

Is lighting adequate when calving at night or could visibility be improved with a change to LED bulbs, as well as an extra work light?

Water

Water is often overlooked in a calving pen. Cows can lose a lot of fluid during calving and become dehydrated.

A self-filling water bowl is a good investment in a calving pen. Don’t rely on buckets of water, as, more often than not, the bucket is spilled, leaving a wet bed.

Read more

Watch: Belgian Blue bullocks hit €4,200 in Roscrea