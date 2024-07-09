Factories have moved to apply more pressure to the beef trade this week, with some quotes dropping by a further 5c/kg on Monday.

Some factories are still standing on at last week’s quotes of €5.10/kg for bullocks and €5.15/kg for heifers, but more are trying to buy bullocks at €5.05/kg on Monday morning, along with a quote of €5.10/kg for heifers.

Factory agents are reporting some grass-fed cattle coming on stream in the south of the country.

Some are also reporting that some farmers, who rehoused cattle a month ago due to a shortage of grass, have cattle fit and this is adding to numbers.

Numbers of prime cattle remain tight though and look set to tighten further in the next few weeks.

The cull cow kill remains strong for the time of year, with dairy cow numbers being sent for slaughter remaining particularly strong over the last four weeks.

Cow

Cows have also seen a slight dip in price this week, with U grading cows still up at €5.00/kg and R grading cows coming in at €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg.

Factories specialising in cows and dealing through producer groups are paying up to 20c/kg higher than these quotes to secure numbers.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.40/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg in the main.

P+3 cows are working off €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

The mart trade is still a good option for farmers with smaller numbers of cows, with agents still very active for heavy well-fleshed cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg base price.