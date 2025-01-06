The weather has taken a turn for the worse in some parts of the country for the first few days of 2025.

Some processors in the south of the country had to reduce numbers on Monday, with some canceling the day’s slaughtering altogether on foot of not being able to get cattle into lairages and also staff not being available due to road network disruptions.

The trade is more positive, with quotes opening on a strong footing for the first full week of trading for 2025.

Bullocks are working off a base price of €5.55/kg to €5.60/kg, while heifers are being quoted at €5.70/kg.

Higher prices of €5.80/kg being paid by some independent factories to get cattle this week.

Marts being cancelled due to poor weather conditions isn’t helping agents in finding supplies, with cancelled mart sales forcing the prices being paid to farmers with finished cattle upwards.

Flat prices of €6.10/kg and over it where numbers are involved are on the table for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers. Up to €6.30/kg is achievable for Aberdeen Angus heifers when sold through specific processor clubs.

Cows

Well-fleshed cows continue to be in big demand, with the manufacturing beef trade continuing on a very strong footing.

This is expected to continue into 2025, as credit cards usually sway shoppers to cheaper cuts of meat at the beginning of the new year.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg base price for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices of €6/kg and over it is on the table where big numbers are involved.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.70/kg to €5.80/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €5.60/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.