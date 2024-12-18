The beef trade is going to end 2024 on a high, with the supply and demand balance tipped in favour of beef finishers.

Bullocks are working off quotes of €5.50-€5.55/kg this week, while heifers are on €5.55-€5.60/kg – with more going to regular customers and those with numbers.

R4L bullocks in Britain are up at 550p/kg (€7.00/kg including VAT), leaving a massive gap of over €1/kg or €350/head on a 350kg carcase.

European markets are also performing very well, with U-grading Italian young bulls hitting €6.41/kg this week. Present indications are that it will be a strong start to 2025 for the beef trade, with finished cattle numbers remaining in very tight supply.