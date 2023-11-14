This February 2020-born Friesian cow weighed 545kg and sold for €590 (€1.08/kg).

Despite concerns that policy will see a surge of dairy dry cows to marts, Bandon Mart manager Sean Dennehy said that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Instead, farmers have gradually been adapting ahead of the introduction of nitrates banding earlier this year.

Speaking after the dry cow section of Monday’s sale at the mart, which saw 230 cows go through the ring, he said: “Numbers have been stable over the last 12 months and we’ve had a good steady trade all through since October last year.

"In spite of the number of cows here, supply hasn’t affected demand and most cows with a bit of condition are making from €1/kg up to €200 with their weight.

"Frame and age are big drivers in the price and buyers are willing to pay that bit more for a cow that has a bit of flesh on them and is back putting on condition.”

Dairy cows dominate

Dairy cows made up almost all of what was available and in excess of 90% of the cows sold in a price range from €300 with their weight back to €50 under the €/kg.

At the upper end of the sale, a top price of €1,330 was paid for a 785kg Friesian cow, while a handful of heavy well-fleshed cows made up to or over €1.50/kg, but these were the exception rather than the rule.

In pictures

This February 2018-born Friesian cow weighed 600kg and sold for €700 (€1.17/kg).

This April 2017-born Friesian cow weighed 655kg and sold for €1,090 (€1.66/kg).

This February 2020-born Montbeliarde cow weighed 530kg and sold for €760 (€1.43/kg).

This January 2016-born Friesian cow weighed 640kg and sold for €760 (€1.19/kg).

This February 2020-born Friesian-cross cow weighed 485kg and sold for €450 (€0.93/kg).

This February 2020-born Friesian cow weighed 545kg and sold for €700 (€1.28/kg).

This February 2017-born Friesian cow weighed 655kg and sold for €1,000 (€1.52/kg).

This February 2016-born Friesian cow weighed 620kg and sold for €680 (€1.10/kg).

This March 2018-born Friesian cow weighed 620kg and sold for €800 (€1.29/kg).