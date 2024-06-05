This May 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 394kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.71/kg).

The weanling trade continues to gain momentum, with prices moving up and numbers dropping down in the last few weeks.

It’s all on the back of big exporter activity, with a few showdowns taking place in marts across the country this week between rival exporters.

Donegal Town Mart had a big show of autumn-born weanlings through the ring last Friday, with a combination of feedlot finishers, farmer buyers and exporter demand driving the trade.

Weanling exports continue to trade well ahead of 2023 figures, with big consignments of cattle departing for Algeria, Morocco and Israel in the last few weeks.

Big numbers of Irish weanlings are also making their way through eastern Europe to Turkey.

The big money in Donegal was for bull weanlings between 350kg and 450kg, with the €4/kg barrier breached on a number of occasions during the sale.

Top-quality bull weanlings in last Friday’s sale in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket were trading from €3.60/kg to €4.00/kg and over it for the tops in the sale.

Average-type bull calves in the same weight category were selling from €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg. Heifer weanlings were a similar trade, with some very good-quality Charolais-cross weanlings being sold on Friday.

Top-quality heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket sold from €3.40/kg to €3.80/kg, with lesser types back around the €3/kg mark.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Eimear McGuiness said: “We are seeing great demand for weanlings up here in Donegal over the last few weeks, with exporters driving the trade.

“Top-quality weanlings in the 350kg to 450kg weight bracket are the most sought after, with some exceptional prices being paid for weanlings at the top of the market.

“We have a lot of farmers selling their autumn-born weanlings at the moment. They are selling at lighter weights and more money than last year, so it makes sense to sell when the trade is good.

“A number of cull cows in the sale also met good demand, with up to €2.70/kg being paid for well-fleshed heavy suckler cows.”

In pictures

This 2015-born Limousin cow sold with her May born Limousin bull calf sold for €2,000.

This July 2023 Limousin heifer weighed 323kg and sold for €1,010 (€3.13/kg).

This October 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 460kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.24/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 538kg and sold for €1,770 (€3.29/kg).

This June 2023-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 458kg and sold for €1,630 (€3.56/kg).

This May 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 464kg and sold for €1,580 (€3.41/kg).

This June 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 476kg and sold for €1,670 (€3.51/kg).

This August 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 422kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.99/kg).

This April 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 352kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.69/kg).

This 362kg Charolais heifer born November 2023 sold for €1,160.