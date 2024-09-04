This September 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer was due to calve in December 2024 and sold for €4,250.

Carrigallen Mart hosted a special sale of high-end in-calf heifers for local farmer Herbie Griffith last Saturday.

The sale saw 48 heifers sold to all corners of Ireland, including a number exported to NI.

Top call went to a December 2020-born Charolais cow with her July 2024-born Limousin heifer calf at foot. She was knocked down at €5,100.

Next-highest price also went to a September 2020-born Belgian Blue cow with her August 2024-born Limousin bull calf at foot for €4,800. The majority of heifers were due to calve in October and November and the general run of heifers made between €3,000 and €4,000 with a few of the top lots crossing the €4,000 mark.

Herbie’s next sale will take place on 28 December in Carrigallen Mart.

Commenting on the sale, Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells said: “We had customers from all over Ireland for the sale with a number of repeat customers back for more heifers.”

Carrigallen is gearing up for its annual shows and sales of bull and heifer weanlings in the first two weeks of October. The mart has moved over to the Irish Farmers Journal Martbids online bidding platform this week and buyers and sellers can find out more information on www.martbids.ie.

In pictures

This January 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer was due to calve in December 2024 and sold for €4,300.

This April 2022-born Simmental heifer was due to calve in October 2024 and sold for €3,950.

This January 2022-born heifer was due to calve in December 2024 and sold for €3,400.

This March 2022-born Simmental heifer is due to calve in November 2024 and she sold for €3,300.

This October 2021-born Charolais heifer is due to calve in October and she sold for €4,000.

This April 2020-born Blonde d'Aquitaine cow sold with her July 2024-born Limousin heifer calf at foot for €4,000.