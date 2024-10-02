This January 2024-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 395kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.92/kg).

The weanling trade continues to chug along at a steady pace.

There was some worry at the beginning of the week when the news came through that the Shorthorn Express didn’t get sailing at the end of last week that it would hit the trade, but the sailing cancellation had no material impact on the trade, with some exceptional prices being paid for weanlings across the country over the last seven days.

Exporters and farmer buyers continue to drive the trade, with a particular interest in heifers suitable for breeding that are coming out to sales.

Farmers selling dry cows are back in the market as hungry as ever buying replacement weanlings, maiden heifers and in-calf heifers.

While the renewed confidence may not stem the tide of suckler cows currently being slaughtered, it may help to stabilise numbers for next year as farmers rethink their options on the back of a strong weanling trade.

Monday’s sale in Manorhamilton Mart saw nearly 500 weanlings go through the ring, with big demand for bull calves in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket.

Top call on the night went to September 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighing 520kg and selling for €1,960.

Quality

Top-quality calves in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket were coming in at €3.70/kg to €4.00/kg, with a few exceptional lots crossing the €4/kg mark.

Average calves also met good demand from exporters and farmer buyers, with the general run of the good R grade bull weaning coming in at €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg. Lesser-quality types were back at €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg.

There was some big demand for lighter calves, with farmer buyers out in force for weanlings in the 200kg to 300kg weight bracket. The top price per kg on the night went to a 235kg Charolais bull weanling that sold for €1180 (€5.02/kg). Another 250kg Charolais weanling also sold for €1200 (€4.80/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Manorhamilton Mart’s Wilfred Moffit said: “We had a big yard of weanlings, which were all met with big demand.

“Lighter weanlings were a great trade, with farmer buyers dominating the lighter weights this year. It’s great to see the suckler farmer getting rewarded for good stock.

“Last year was a tough year up these parts, with some suckler farmers experiencing a seven-month winter so they need the good trade to reset the clock again. Fancy heifer calves are a serious trade, with buyers travelling long distances to get the right one.”

In pictures

This January 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 520kg and sold for €1,960 (€3.77/kg).

This December 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,620 (€3.56/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 395kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.92/kg).

This November 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 520kg and sold for €1,790 (€3.44/kg).

This April 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 270kg and sold for €1,010 (€3.74/kg).

This September 2023-born Limousin weighed 440kg and sold for €1,390 (€3.16/kg).

This September 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 435kg and sold for €1,360 (€3.13/kg).

This January 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 415kg and sold for €1,700 (€4.10/kg).

This January 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 475kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.66/kg).

This November 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 495kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.52/kg).