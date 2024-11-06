This April 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 515kg and sold for €3,500 (€6.80/kg).

One-hundred maiden heifers were sold as part of the special ‘Breeders Choice’ sale which took place in Elphin Mart last Saturday.

The highly anticipated sale drew a lot of buyers, with a number of heavy hitters from Northern Ireland driving the trade all day. Fifty-one of the 101 heifers were exported to Northern Ireland.

Southern customers were also there in their droves, with a combination of farmer buyers and in-calf heifer specialists leaving a lively trade all day, especially for the top-end heifers.

The maiden heifers were around the two-year-old mark, with a lot of Belgian Blue breeding crossed with Limousin genetics.

Top call went to a September 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 725kg and selling for €8,600.

Three other heifers crossed the €7,000 price tag, with another September 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer selling for €7,800.

The average price for the sale was €3,777, with an almost 100% clearance rate.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “The trade was electric, with some great prices for the top heifers. Good breeding heifers are in serious demand here in Elphin at the moment. We have a real steady trade for in calf heifers now every week.”

In pictures

This April 2023 born Limousin heifer weighed 620kg and sold for €5,700 (€9.19/kg).

This April 2022 born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 725kg and sold for €5,700 (€7.86/kg).

This January 2023 born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 620kg and sold for €7,000 (€11.29/kg).

This July 2022 born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 720kg and sold for €5,800 (€8.06/kg).

This September born Limousin heifer weighed 625kg and sold for €3,400 (€5.44/kg).