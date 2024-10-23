This June 2024-born Simmental bull weanling weighed 320kg and sold for £960 (€1,143).

Rathfriland Mart had close to 500 cattle last Friday for its weekly cattle sale.

Young calves and runners (calves up to five months old) were the highlight, with some exceptional prices being paid for very young calves.

Dropped calves ranged in price from £170 (€202) for an October 2024-born Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £455 (€542) for a July 2024-born Belgian Blue bull calf

Weanling bull calves topped out at £1,300 (€1,547) being paid for a January 2024-born Charolais bull weanling.

The general run of bull weanlings sold from £2.80/kg to £3.20/kg (€3.33/kg to €3.85/kg). Weanling heifer calves were a similar trade, with the general run from £2.60/kg to £3.20/kg (€3.10/kg to €3.85/kg).

Top price went to a May 2024-born Limousin heifer weighing 408kg and selling for £1,264 (€1,504).

Heavy bullocks were also in demand, with an April 2023-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighing 578kg selling for £1,900 (€2,262).

A special entry of freshly calved Holstein Friesian heifers ranged in price from £1,800 to £2,400 (€2,143 to €2,857).

Top call of £2,400 (€2,857) went to a freshly calved June 2022-born Holstein Friesian heifer.

In pictures

This July 2024-born Limousin heifer calf weighed 158kg and sold for £720 (€857).

This August 2023-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 302kg and sold for £760 (€904).

This June 2024-born Simmental bull weanling weighed 274kg and sold for £800 (€952).

This April 2024-born Simmental bull calf weighed 314kg and sold for £940 (€1,119).

This July 2024-born Limousin bull calf weighed 170kg and sold for £650 (€774).

This August 2024-born Charolais bull calf weighed 210kg and sold for £810 (€964).