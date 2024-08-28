This Simmental-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 480kg sold for €1,350 (€2.81/kg).

Last week’s special bullock sale at Aurivo Livestock Mart Ballymote met a fantastic trade, with any slaughter-fit and short-keep cattle particularly sought after.

Charolais- and Limousin-cross bullocks weighing from 700kg to 800kg recorded a fine average price of €3.10/kg.

Prices for excellent-quality lots rose to €3.20/kg to €3.35/kg and topped out at €3.54/kg for a super Limousin-cross bullock weighing 775kg.

Bullocks weighing 600kg to 700kg averaged in the region of €3/kg for continental types, with the best-quality lots selling from €3.15/kg to €3.25/kg.

Angus bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to upwards of €2.95/kg, with quality dictating returns.

Similar trade

The trade was similar for store bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg, with top-quality continental selling from €2.90/kg to €3.20/kg and back to €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg for lesser-quality types of bullocks with poor weight for age.

A run of top-quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg pushed prices to €3/kg to upwards of €3.25/kg for quality types, with Angus-crosses selling from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg.

Mart manager David Faughnan said cows remain a flying trade, with fleshed R and U grading types selling from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg with a standout price of €3.26/kg for a 650kg Blue-cross cow.

In pictures

This 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross cow weighed 650kg and sold for €2,120 (€3.26/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born May 2022 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,890 (€2.95kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 650kg and born 02/01/22 sold for €1,950 (€3/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born July 2021 and weighing 675kg sold for €2,200 (€3.26/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,170 (€3.16/kg).