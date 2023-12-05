Cork Marts in Skibbereen held its annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 1 December. Auctioneer Denis O'Donoghue in action during the sale. \ Andy Gibson

The stars aligned at Skibbereen Mart on Friday last as the west Cork venue held one of its most successful annual fatstock show and sales.

Sellers were in a position to capitalise on both the increased demand for factory-fit cattle and the roaring trade for show-quality well-muscled heifers.

There were 62 cattle entered in the show and sale, with well-known exhibitor Mervyn Busteed from Bandon winning the supreme championship title with an 805kg, July 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for €3,300 (€4.10/kg).

Reserve championship title went to Noel McSweeney from Macroom for his March 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer that weighed 770kg and sold for €3,300 (€4.29/kg).

Top price

Top price of €4,050 went to Baltimore farmers Donal Murphy and Kieran Sheehy for their September 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer that won the butcher heifer class. She weighed 540kg (€7.50/kg).

“I didn’t think it would go as well as it did," admitted mart manager Keith Mullaney.

"I thought the first nine or 10 at the top end of the show classes would make very good money and after that they would be similar to recent sales, but trade just took off.

"We had an average of €2,480 for the top 18 cattle in the main classes and even in the regular sale, a few hit that money.”

There was a lot of interest for those blue heifers online

Online selling has helped open this sale up to a wider range of buyers and a share of the heifers are likely to appear at specialised in-calf suckler heifer sales over the next year or two.

“There was a lot of interest for those blue heifers online and getting €2,000 wasn’t a problem and there were a few heifers with good stars, buyers went for them too,” added Keith.

He was keen to build on the success of the event.

“We’ve some very good supporters of the event down here and it’s great to see prices doing well. We had nearly 100 more cattle here than the same day last year. Numbers are well up so we’d like to build on it again next year.”

With prime beef cattle scarce and prices appearing to be edging upwards, factories were active ringside for forward bullocks and fleshed cows.

A 100% clearance of the 160 animals on offer in the dry cow ring tells its own story. Cows made from €1,790 over to €160 under the €/kg, with sucklers dominating the top end of prices and parlour cows at the opposite end.

Buyers were anxious for cows with a bit of flesh regardless of breed and a number of forward Friesian cows sold for over €1.50/kg.

In pictures

Cork Marts in Skibbereen held its annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 1 December. A big crowd attended the show and sale. \ Andy Gibson

David Murphy and Kieran Sheehy, Baltimore, receiving their prize for winning the butcher heifer beef class at Skibbereen Mart's annual fatstock show and sale from James Murphy of Cronins Hardware. The September 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €4,050. (7.50/kg).\ Andy Gibson

Eamonn and Gerard O'Donoghure receiving their prize from Susie from Castlelands Vets, Skibbereen, at Skibbereen Mart's annual fatstock show and sale. The heifer weighed 655kg and sold for €2,950 (€4.50/kg). \ Andy Gibson

Mervyn and Joshua Busteed, Bandon, with their heifer that won supreme champion at Skibbereen Mart's annual fatstock show and sale. The July 2021-born heifer weighed 805kg and sold for €3,300 (€4.10/kg). Also included are sponsor Dave Shiels, Drinagh Co-op, Derry Connolly, mart committee, and buyer Tom Sweetnam. \ Andy Gibson

This January 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 425kg and sold for €2,800 (€6.59/kg). \ Andy Gibson

This January 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €3,100 (€5.17/kg). \ Andy Gibson

Finbarr and Jamie Twomey with their September 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer that weighed 745kg and sold for €3,150 (€4.23/kg). \ Andy Gibson

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 690kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.62/kg). \ Andy Gibson