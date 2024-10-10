These pair of February 2024 born Simmental heifer weanlings weighed 262kg and sold for €750/head (€2.86/kg)

This January 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 365kg and sold for €1140 (€3.12/kg)

Cashel mart put over 400 animals through its ring on Saturday with it’s annual weanling show and sale taking centre stage at the Tipperary mart. Top call of the day went to two pedigree Limousin cows that were sold suitable for breeding.

The 2015 born cows weighed 822kg and sold for €2,350 (€2.86/kg). The general run of dry cows was between €2.60-€2.80/kg for suckler types with plainer dairy cows trading from €1.20-€2.00/kg depending on weight and flesh cover A Charolais stock bull also crossed the €2,000 mark.

The February 2017 born Charolais bull weighed 895kg and sold for €2,020 (€2.26/kg). Top price in the weanling section went to the overall champion of the weanling pre-sale show.

The January 2024 born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 515kg and sold for €1,820 (€3.53/kg). Red Limousin bulls were in demand with three January 2024 born Limousin bulls weighing 418kg selling for €1,420 (€3.40/kg) with exporters driving the demand for the 300-400kg bull weanling.

Farmer buyers were out in force for the heavier types with bull weanlings in the 400-500kg weight bracket hitting between €3 and €3.50/kg. Plainer Aberdeen Angus and Hereford crosses generally sold from €2.30-€2.50/kg.

These three March 2024 born Charolais heifer weanlings weighed 318kg and sold for €790 (€2.48/kg)

These three February 2024 born Aberdeen Angus heifer weanlings weighed 227kg and sold for €540 (€2.38/kg)

This March 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 220kg and sold for €600 (€2.73/kg)

This October 2015 born Limousin dry cow weighed 822kg and sold for €2350 (€2.86/kg)

This February 2024 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 320kg and sold for €1020 (€3.19/kg)

This November 2023 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 445kg and sold for €1170 (€2.63/kg)