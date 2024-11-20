This Charolais bullock weighed 690kg and sold for £1,930 (€2,325) in Swatragh Mart this week.

Factory agents continue to drive the mart trade, with supplies of finished cattle remaining very tight.

This is pushing factory agents to marts and they are is search of all types of cattle.

The cow trade was one of the big highlights of this week, with some exceptional prices being paid for cull cows in marts.

Even cows lacking flesh and parlour cows were being snapped up by factory agents this week for next-day slaughter.

Parlour cows in the 450kg to 550kg weight bracket are making from €1.60/kg to €2/kg, depending on flesh cover.

Agents appear to be desperate for anything which they can slaughter in the very short term.

Good-quality continental suckler cows are making anything upwards to €3/kg depending on age, weight and flesh cover.

Some exceptional prices have been paid this week for R and U grading cows, with close to €5.50/kg needed to breakeven on some of the prices being paid in marts.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler said: “We had another magnificent trade for all lots, with the top call of the day of €2,210 for 10 Limousin bullocks which weighed 603kg.

“Bullocks in excess of 600kg averaged €3.27/kg, with prices per head averaging at €2,270 at last Thursday’s sale.

“Heifers over 550kg averaged €1,935/head or €2.90/kg. The top store price of €1,680 went to a pen of 445kg continentals. Big money been spent by feeders. Cattle have become a very expensive and valuable asset, with the hope going forward that present confidence will remain.”

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see that bullocks saw the best of the trade this week, with some exceptional prices being paid for heavy bullocks in marts.

Prices were up for almost all weight and quality categories, with big feeders and factory agents driving the trade.

Top-quality bullocks in the 600kg-plus weight category were up 17c/kg this week to €3.37/kg. Average heavy bullocks were also up 18c/kg to €3.05/kg.

The bottom third of heavy bullocks actually saw the largest increase last week, with Frisian bullocks and dairy-cross bullocks coming in at €2.71/kg.

Lighter bullocks also saw good demand, with prices up across all quality categories.

Heifers had a steady week’s trading, with very little movement across all weight and quality categories.

Average-quality heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket came in at €2.98/kg this week, a similar trade to last week.

Poorer-quality heifers came in around €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg depending on weight and breed.

In the weanling rings, it was a tale of two halves, with bull weanlings and in particular heavy bull weanlings seeing a good week’s trading.

Top-quality bull weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket came in at €3.84/kg. Heavier bulls in the 400kg to 450kg had a very positive week, with prices up 21c/kg in the top-quality category. Weanlings bulls over 450kg were also up 22c/kg this week.