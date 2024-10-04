Elphin Mart had a big sale of over 200 bullocks at its special sale of bullocks last Wednesday.

Trade was described as very solid, with a number of northern buyers and online customers adding some spice to the trade.

Top call in the sale went to an April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighing 800kg and selling for €2,660 (€3.33/kg).

The top 33% of bullocks in the sale came in at €3.36/kg, while average-quality bullocks came in at €3.09/kg and poorer types sold at €2.81/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart Ciaran Lynch manager said: “We had a good solid trade the whole way through the sale, with some very good prices being paid for the heavier bullocks.

"Farmer finishers and Northern Ireland customers drove the trade with some great activity for the top-quality continental cattle.

"We’ve seen increased activity from the North over the last few weeks. Beef price is a lot better up there and forward stores are in short supply."

Check out some of the videos of bullocks selling at Wednesday’s sale:

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 800kg and sold for €2,660 (€3.33/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 780kg and sold for €2,610 (€3.35/kg).

This June 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 785kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.18/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 785kg and sold for €2,490 (€3.17/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 830kg and sold for €2,460 (€2.96/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 790kg and sold for €2,420 (€3.06/kg).

This June 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €2,400 (€3.31/kg).

This May 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,380 (€3.22/kg).

This May 2022-born Limousin weighed 740kg and sold for €2,380 (€3.22/kg).

This March 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 735kg and sold for €2,360 (€3.21/kg).