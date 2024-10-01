This first-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2024 and weighing 260kg sold for €3,100 (€11.92/kg).

With just under 200 heifers in the yard, the Ballinrobe Mart heifer weanling show and sale last Friday brought some top-quality genetics out in force, with high-end continental types securing an average of €3.64/kg and greater across all weight bands.

Farmers looking for quality future replacements, specialist heifer producers and fatstock enthusiasts fought hard to secure lots, with a large amount of AI-bred heifers present.

Top call of the day was a Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 360kg selling for €3,360 (€9.22/kg), while Belgian Blues dominated again in the under 300kg category, with top price per kg on the day going to a Belgian Blue-cross calf born in May 2024, which sold for €3,100 or €11.92/kg.

See below some of the top lots which sold on the day.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 370kg sold for €2,700 (€7.30/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born October 2023 and weighing 430kg sold for €2,680 (€6.23/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 260kg sold for €2,460 (€9.46/kg).

A full report of the sale will be in this week's Business of Farming pages in the Irish Farmers Journal.