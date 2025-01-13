There was a super yard of cattle on offer, with highlight prices including the show champion selling for in excess of €6,000/head. \ Odhran Ducie

An insatiable demand for slaughter-fit stock and continued vibrant trade for extreme-quality maiden heifers drove prices at Central Auctions Roscrea Mart heifer show and sale to new highs on Saturday.

In excess of 100 heifers sold for upwards of €2,500, with over 30 heifers topping €3,000/head.

The hammer fell on the overall show champion at €6,950 for a Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in September 2022 and weighing 900kg.

Following closely was a pedigree Belgian Blue heifer also born in September 2022 and weighing 800kg which sold for €6,200. Belgian Blue-cross heifers suitable for breeding were in demand from specialist in-calf heifer producers, but competition was high for any slaughter-fit types from wholesale buyers and factory agents.

Quality helped trade

Manager Michael Harty said the trade was helped by the quality of cattle on offer, with the sale of over 550 head attracting heifers from far afield.

MartBids analysis shows almost 250 heifers weighing upwards of 600kg recording a fine average of €3.76/kg, with the top third of heifers selling for €4.31kg and the bottom third for €3.34/kg.

The average price per kilo for another 200-plus heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg was slightly lower, but still vibrant, with the top third selling for €3.88/kg and an average price of €3.52/kg.

Factory agents and specialist finishers were very fit for any short-keep types, with in-calf heifer producers also active for the top lots.

There was a significant number of Angus-cross, Hereford-cross and Belgian Blue-cross heifers bred from the dairy herd included in this weight category and selling from €3/kg to €3.47/kg for slaughter-fit lots.

Lighter stores

The top third of heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.70/kg, with the majority of heifers being Limousin-cross and Charolais-cross heifers.

Prices for the average and bottom third of heifers sold from €3/kg to €3.32/kg, with Aberdeen Angus-cross and Hereford-cross heifers selling from €3/kg to €3.37/kg.

Weighing 900kg, the show champion heifer was this Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 19/09/22, which sold for €6,950 (€7.72/kg).

The second-prizewinning heifer was this Belgian Blue heifer born 05/09/22, weighing 800kg and which sold for €6,200 (€7.75/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 10/12/22 and weighing 625kg sold for €3,600 (€5.76/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 835kg and born 15/07/22 sold for €3,240 (€3.88/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 770kg and born 17/06/22 sold for €3,100 (€4.03/kg).

Weighing 700kg, this February 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer sold for €2,780 (€3.97/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born 01/05/22 and weighing 625kg sold for €2,280 (€3.65/kg).

This batch of eight Friesian-cross heifers weighing 458kg and born May to June 2023 sold for €1,320 (€2.88/kg).

These top-quality Limousin-cross heifers born from January to April 2023 and weighing 558kg sold for €2,000 (€3.58/kg).

This batch of seven top-quality Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 671kg sold for €2,100 (€3.17/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross heifers weighing 332kg and born March 2023 sold for €1,100 (€3.31/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 425kg and born February 2023 sold for €1,320 (€3.11/kg).

The mart is holding its annual January fatstock show and sale of dry cows on Monday 13 January with a repeat of Saturday's vibrant trade expected.