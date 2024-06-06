Trade in both rings was noticeably strong this week, in particular the heavy and forward store cattle for finishing.

Buyers were plentiful at the ring side at Cilin Hill, Kilkenny Mart today (Thursday 6 June) for the weekly cattle sale.

Plenty of bids came in online through Martbids and prices for good quality cattle were exceptional.

Despite the exceptional prices, farmers held back on bringing out stock this week possibly due to the recent upturn in weather and with other commitments such ad silage and family holidays taking precedent.

Mart manager Michael Lynch told the Irish Farmers Journal, “there is a strong appetite there and there is no reason not to be bringing cattle out”, and this was well reflected in the trade.

Topping the day’s trading in Kilkenny was a Limousin-cross Belgian Blue heifer born in October 2021 and weighing 690kg that sold for €2,350 (€3.41/kg).

Other notable prices in the heifer section included another Limousin-cross heifer weighing 685kg that sold for €2,280 (€3.33/kg) and an Angus-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 645kg that sold for €1,950 (€3.02/kg).

Speaking to farmers and purchasers at the ringside, it was apparent that there is a fear growing among them that these good quality suckler bred bullocks and heifers that are achieving these top tier prices are going to become few and far between.

However in saying that, those who are turning out these well conformed lots are being well rewarded in the sales ring.

