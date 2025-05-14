Walsh has raised the concerns of Irish farmers regarding support and clarity on GAEC 2 with Commissioner Christophe Hansen and in European Parliament Agriculture Committee meetings. \ Philip Doyle

The new proposals published by the European Commission looking to simplify the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) could unlock EU funding to tackle animal disease.

That’s according to MEP Maria Walsh who was commenting on the measures which included support for small and organic farmers as well as actions to help with natural disasters.

Walsh said she will be raising the issue of additional funding for animal disease with the European Commission during an Agriculture Committee meeting on Wednesday.

She said that acknowledging the challenges of red tape and simplifying them will relieve much of the pressure weighing on the shoulders of Irish farmers.

“At a time when TB is ravaging through Irish farms, I am hopeful these proposals will unlock additional funding to tackle animal disease,” she said.

“The package mentions that Member States should be able to dedicate up to 3% of their annual CAP envelope to help farmers deal with natural disasters or animal diseases.”

"GAEC standards now do not have to exceed the mandatory national provisions and existing farming practices where they achieve the objective of the standard,” added Walsh.

GAEC 2

The proposed simplifications will also reduce on-farm inspections and aid Irish farmers and authorities with Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC 2) requirements.

Walsh has raised the concerns of Irish farmers regarding support and clarity on GAEC 2 with Commissioner Christophe Hansen and in European Parliament Agriculture Committee meetings.

“I am heartened to see the Commission listening to the concerns of Irish farmers; GAEC standards now do not have to exceed the mandatory national provisions and existing farming practices where they achieve the objective of the standard,” added Walsh.

“The burden of random inspections and controls on farmers will also be reduced; there will be a cap of one on-the-spot check per farm per year.”

Read more

Shortage of large animal vets in rural Ireland - Veterinary Council

Imposing new TB rules without farmer agreement won't wash - IFA

'Majority' of ACRES farmers to be paid by month-end - Minister