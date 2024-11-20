ICSA president Sean McNamara voiced his concern at the “calculated move” that will devastate Irish farming and rural communities without proper scrutiny or democratic input. / Justin Lynch

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has criticised reports of political “manoeuvring” that will see the Mercosur trade deal bypass national parliaments.

It comes as some MEPs have warned that the proposed deal, to allow for free trade between the EU and South American countries, could be split into two parts to speed up its approval through the European Union.

ICSA president Sean McNamara voiced his concern at the “calculated move” that will devastate Irish farming and rural communities without proper scrutiny or democratic input.

“This splitting of the deal is being orchestrated at the [European] Commission level, led by Ursula von der Leyen, a known supporter of the Mercosur trade deal,” he said.

“It would allow the trade-related aspects, such as tariffs and import quotas, to be presented to the [European] Council in a way that requires only a qualified majority for approval, avoiding the need for unanimity, and therefore cutting out national parliaments altogether.”

“Ursula von der Leyen and her Commission appear determined to ram this through, knowing full well the damage it will do. If our political leaders do not stand up to this, all their talk about protecting Irish agriculture and rural Ireland will be exposed as meaningless.”

Irish politicians

McNamara said that if the deal is split, Ireland’s only recourse would be to challenge the decision in the courts.

He has called on the Irish politicians running for the next general election to voice their stance, if they are “prepared to take legal action against the European Commission if it oversteps its authority”.

“Splitting the deal to bypass national parliaments is beyond the remit of the Commission and cannot go unchallenged. Our leaders need to show they are ready to defend Irish interests, not just with words, but with real action,” he added.

“The timing of these moves also highlights the sheer hypocrisy of the whole deal. It is a disgrace that while COP29 is ongoing - with global leaders wringing their hands about saving the planet - the EU is actively trying to push through a deal that would lead to the further destruction of the Amazon rainforest. This deal is an abomination.”

‘Sidestep democracy’

McNamara subsequently urged the Irish political leaders, including outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris, to reject this “blatant attempt to sidestep democracy”.

“Our politicians have been feeding us platitudes, saying the Mercosur trade deal is ‘not fit for purpose in its current format’. If our leaders truly mean what they say, they must oppose any efforts to split this deal and, if it is split, take the necessary legal steps."

Read more

MEP sounds alarm on Commission backdoor to Mercosur deal

INHFA calls for politicians to veto Mercosur deal

Farmers protest EU-Mercosur deal through Brussels