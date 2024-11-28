MEP Ciaran Mullooly will abstain from voting on the ratification of the new College of Commissioners due to the lack of clear commitments and clarity regarding the agreement.

MEPs and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have criticised the possibility that the trade component of the Mercosur deal could be separated from the other parts of the agreement.

The ‘split’ process could bypass national parliaments, denying member states, like Ireland, a say in a trade deal with the South American countries.

The IFA will meet incoming European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen and DG Trade officials on Thursday.

IFA president Francie Gorman said Mercosur will have negative impacts “beyond the farmgate”, with processing and upstream value hit by any decision to allow more imports.

“The Commission’s plans appear to be to ignore the devastating impact of agricultural production in Brazil, while at the same time imposing greater regulations on farmers here.”

Meanwhile, MEP Ciaran Mullooly abstained from voting on the ratification of the new College of Commissioners on Wednesday due to the lack of clear commitments and clarity regarding the agreement.

“I cannot in good conscience vote in favour of a new Commission without clear commitments that Mercosur will not go ahead without full democratic scrutiny and protections for Irish farmers.”

MEP Michael McNamara has also criticised the prospect of a split deal, describing the process as “profoundly undemocratic”. “Because there is opposition to the Mercosur agreement in particular member states, the deal will be split so that the remainder of the deal will be left to be ratified by member states, at some time in the future, if at all.”