The Department of Agriculture has moved to scrap pre-movement TB testing for suckler cows, bullocks and bulls over 36 months in its new plan to tackle TB.

However, dairy cows must have a 30-day test before moving off the farm under the new rules.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon will hold separate meetings with farm organisations on Thursday in Backweston, where he will present the revised TB plan which is aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease.

Current trends suggest that TB reactor numbers could top 63,000 this year.

The Department has decided to back down on cutting compensation for older cows in restricted herds.

The fresh proposals to be presented on Thursday, which have been seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, state that risk mitigation plans in high-risk herds will "incentivise compliance in completing identified measures through links with future compensation eligibility".

The Department has also proposed:

Providing information on TB herd risk category at point of sale for female cattle aged 18 months of age and older.

An overhaul of the current herd categorisation model to increase the number of herds in the best (low-risk) category.

Two clear skin tests at least four months apart in order for a herd to be derestricted.

A planned restriction on the sale of cows from herds that were locked up reduced from three to two years.

The Department will establish a telephone helpline for farmers who enter a breakdown, which will focus on advising farmers of what happens during a TB breakdown.

Wildlife

The Department proposals state that it will only use a test, vaccinate or remove approach to badger vaccination to ensure only healthy badgers are vaccinated.

"Badgers will only be vaccinated against TB if they have tested negative for the disease. Badgers that test positive for TB will be culled," it said.

The Department also plans to increase the capacity on the ground to deliver an agile wildlife programme. This will be in the form of a 30% increase on wildlife operatives.