A consultation on the document will seek the views of stakeholders on dairy-beef. \ Brendan Lynch

Thursday will see the opening of a consultation on a 10-point action plan for supporting the dairy-beef sector at a high-level seminar in Portlaoise, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The plan is to call on dairy farmers to breed higher-quality beef calves ahead of the 2024 breeding season and to highlight the opportunities of dairy-beef to interested farmers.

The document will be unveiled at a major seminar on dairy calf-to-beef systems organised by the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the plan forms part of the Food Vision 2030 strategy and Thursday’s seminar is targeted at beef and dairy stakeholders.

Progress

“We are coming together with stakeholders to discuss progress to date on developing dairy calf-to-beef systems and to collaborate further in making dairy calf-to-beef systems a profitable and sustainable option for farmers,” he said.

“It is important that the potential of these systems is fully understood in advance of the upcoming breeding season.”

The seminar will see two panel discussions, hearing from farmers, State agencies and representatives of the agri-food industry.

‘Committed’ to sucklers

However, the Minister added that he remains “very committed” to the suckler sector and sees dairy-beef as being an option for farmers, rather than a replacement for sucklers.

“This initiative is designed to sit alongside that support in ensuring that livestock farmers have as many options as possible and continue to develop in a sustainable manner,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“It can and should work for both dairy and beef sectors and we’re keen to hear the views of both.

“Stakeholders should ensure that their views are represented through active participation in the seminar and the consultation process.”

Co-operation

Greater co-operation is needed between the beef and dairy sectors to make dairy calf-to-beef systems work, according to Teagasc’s director Prof Frank O'Mara.

“This 10-point action plan, being prepared in consultation with the dairy and beef sectors, will emphasise the importance of dairy farmers breeding better-quality stock, through the use of sexed semen and the dairy beef index, and beef farmers sourcing calves based on the commercial beef value,” O’Mara said.

The Teagasc director highlighted ongoing calf care events being run with Teagasc, Animal Health Ireland and the Dairy500 programme as providing resources showing the importance of colostrum for newborn calves.