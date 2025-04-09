Deputy Kenny questioned if the Government would support France’s proposal to include an emergency brake on agricultural imports, a mechanism that could be triggered to restrict imports if EU markets were destabilised. \ Philip Doyle

Sinn Féin has criticised the lack of Irish representation at a meeting discussing concerns and opposition to the Mercosur trade deal, describing it as “unacceptable”.

The meeting, convened by France, included 10 European Union countries that have reservations against the deal.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny said that the Government is being “half-hearted in their opposition” to the deal and it is not something they are genuinely concerned about.

“It is very concerning that the Irish Government was not in attendance at a meeting of 10 EU countries who either oppose the Mercosur deal or have serious concerns about it,” he said.

“It is a bad deal for Irish farmers, particularly for suckler and beef farmers. It is unacceptable that the Minister for Agriculture or someone from Government did not attend this meeting and represent the interests of Irish farmers.”

In addition, Deputy Kenny questioned if the Government would support France’s proposal to include an emergency brake on agricultural imports, a mechanism that could be triggered to restrict imports if EU markets were destabilised.

“The Minister has tried to downplay the effect that the deal will have on Irish agriculture, but the reality is that Irish farmers will have to compete with imports of South American beef, which is produced using inferior animal welfare standards and regulations, into the EU,” he added.

“It will impact Irish agriculture. The Minister needs to face this reality rather than pretending that it will be fine.

“The trade war and tariffs also have the potential to severely impact Irish and EU agriculture. The Minister cannot take a lackadaisical approach as he has with the Mercosur deal.”

