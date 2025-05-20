INHFA president Vincent Roddy was speaking about the importance of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) support, especially for suckler, beef and sheep farmers. \ James Connolly

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called on the European Commission to ensure the family farm model is protected, while delivering fair and achievable outcomes for its farmers.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy was speaking about the importance of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) support, especially for suckler, beef and sheep farmers, where income volatility and low margins have seen a continued decline in livestock numbers and, critically, the number of farmers.

The European Commission released its simplification package for the next CAP, which will now require approval from the European Parliament before commencing in 2028.

Roddy said the new programme needs to ensure farming is more attractive for the next generation.

"Any new CAP programme must promote sustainable agricultural practices that are carried out on our extensive grazing model, that benefits both production and the environment."

Measures

Roddy also urged the EU to increase the CAP budget to “recognise the increased demands that have been made on farmers and also restrictions that continue to reduce output and income”.

He said that there must be a convergence of payments, while also increasing payments on the first 30ha through the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) model.

Regarding proposals around conditionality, the INHFA called for the terms and conditions to include a proper yellow card system, that gives farmers a chance to address any breach of the conditions.

Roddy added that although the concern expressed around farmer’s mental health is important, he feels that a major factor in relation to mental health, concerns financial wellbeing.

“For farmers, any risk to their CAP payments is a major concern, which is why I am asking those drafting the new CAP programme to ensure this is foremost in their thinking.”

