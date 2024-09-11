Removal times have been slightly quicker so far in 2024 than they were last year. \ Philip Doyle

The current turnaround time between the identification of a TB reactor during a test and their removal from a farm is an average of 17.4 days, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

This is a slight improvement on the 17.6 days it took to remove reactors compared to the same time in 2023.

The Department has said that efforts to keep removal times prompt face the “logistical challenges” associated with removing “considerably more animals” than there were in previous years.

In 2023, there were over 40% fewer TB reactors in the year to-date than there were this year, with 21,387 cattle removed up to the mid-point of August.

This year, it took regional veterinary offices an average of 2.8 days to contact a farmer to get the valuation process in train. This figure was marginally quicker than the same for 2023.

Longest time

The longest removal time recorded for a reactor in 2024 was 146 days from test to slaughter and the Department explained that medication had been administered to the animal, which required a lengthy withdrawal period before the animal could enter the food chain.

A spokesperson reiterated that farmers should avoid administering animal remedies ahead of TB tests, but also recognised that there may be some cases where administering a remedy before testing may be unavoidable.

This includes where it is deemed necessary by a vet or where an unanticipated test must be carried out, as could occur if lesions are found at factories or if a trace test is needed. “It should be noted that there are circumstances outside of the Department’s control where the removal of reactor animals must be delayed,” the Department said.

These include the blood testing of inconclusive animals, welfare grounds where an animal is heavily in-calf and appeal cases where a second live valuation is sought. All of these cases are accounted for in the average removal time quoted above.