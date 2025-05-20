BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, is a chronic degenerative disease affecting the central nervous system of cattle.

A single case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) has been confirmed on a farm in Essex, England.

Atypical BSE is a naturally occurring, non-contagious disease in cattle which occurs spontaneously and is different from classical BSE, which is linked to contaminated feed.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said there is no risk to public health or food safety from this case and the animal, as fallen stock, was not destined to enter the food chain.

Britain’s overall risk status for BSE remains at ‘controlled’ and this does not affect the UK’s ability to export beef to other countries.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said that the animal died on the farm and was tested as part of strict routine controls and surveillance regime.

“This is proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.”

Cases

The last case of atypical BSE in the UK was in December 2024 in Scotland and there has only been a total of four cases since 2015.

Deputy director of food policy at the Food Standards Agency Dr James Cooper reiterated to consumers that there is no food safety risk.

“There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity,” he added.

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Agency official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors working in all abattoirs in England will continue to ensure that the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”

