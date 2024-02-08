Top-quality continental weanlings are hitting €4/kg in marts this week, with cattle being snapped up for export contracts. \ Philip Doyle

Top-quality continental weanlings are hitting a record €4/kg in marts this week, with cattle being snapped up for export.

Mohill Mart in Co Leitrim saw over 400 bull weanlings meet an electric trade at its annual Monaghan day sale on Wednesday.

Top-quality 350kg continental weanlings are currently selling from €1,270 to €1,400/head, or up to €4/kg. This is up €70 to €100/head on the same week last year.

The weanling trade is poised for a further boost with Turkey, one of the largest export destinations for Irish weanlings last year, to ramp up cattle buying in the next few weeks.

Documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal show that the Turkish government issued payment-guaranteed contracts for cattle imports last week. Turkish buyers are now in the market for 600,000 cattle.

Shipping disruption in the Red Sea is jeopardising live imports of cattle to the Middle East and this is driving demand for Irish cattle. Last year, Turkey imported 715,000 live cattle to meet its beef demand.