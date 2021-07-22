Businesses undertaking biodiversity actions through the Origin Green sustainability programme will now be able to avail of supports provided by a newly funded biodiversity officer, Bord Bia has announced.

The biodiversity officer will work with the National Biodiversity Data Centre to help the 300 member companies achieve biodiversity targets in line with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

The appointment will allow the officer to provide advice to Bord Bia on Origin Green strategies, aid businesses in identifying new evidence-based actions to support pollinators and develop a range of online biodiversity resources.

Workshops

A series of online webinars and workshops will be run by the biodiversity officer to give practical advice to Origin Green members from September.

“Today we are delighted to announce the establishment of a dedicated Bord Bia biodiversity officer, who will offer Origin Green members further guidance and evidence-based resources to support them in taking evidence-based actions for protecting pollinators and biodiversity,” director of Origin Green at Bord Bia Deirdre Ryan commented.

Growing biodiversity action

The Origin Green representative added that there has been a steady increase in the number of member companies in the initiative since its establishment, with these business taking actions to meet over 104 biodiversity targets in conjunction with Bord Bia.

“With the support offered by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, we plan to double the number of biodiversity targets set by members over the next three years,” Ryan announced.

Developing targets

In addition to the funding of the new positon, Bord Bia will also launch its Pathways to Nature Restoration and Resilience - Biodiversity Target Guidance document in an online webinar to further develop its biodiversity targets.

“The new project officer will ensure that Origin Green members are fully supported in identifying and implementing smart biodiversity targets, and taking appropriate and evidence-based actions to protect biodiversity,” stated senior ecologist at National Biodiversity Data Centre Úna Fitzpatrick.

The webinar will cover the plan’s 16 evidence-based actions which can sustain and enhance businesses’ biodiversity.