In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society confirmed its plans for the Carrick Winter Fair to go ahead.

Hosted annually in the showgrounds at Carrick-on-Shannon, the society has chosen this year’s dates as Sunday 21 November and Monday 22 November.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, but, all going to plan, this year’s event won’t have to be called off.

Restricted entries

Lourda McGowan from the society said: “The format of the event will be fully decided at a later stage in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, but two rules that prospective exhibitors should take note of now are that entries will be restricted to five per herd owner and all stock must be in the herd 60 days before 21 November.

“The society [is] looking forward to once again hosting this event, which has become one of the main events in the country for commercial livestock exhibitors.”