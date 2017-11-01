Charolais and Limousin cattle firm but dairy-cross demand eases
By Nathan Tuffy on 02 November 2017
The trade has held firm where cattle quality is good. However, in some areas, increased supplies of Friesian, Angus and Hereford cattle are having a negative effect.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 30 October 2017
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...