Dairygold has appointed Pat Laffan as the new general manager of its Dairy Ireland business.

In this role, Laffan will have responsibility for the management of the manufacturing and commercial aspects of Dairy Ireland, including full profit and loss accountability.

He assumes the role from outgoing Dairy Ireland general manager Eamon O’Sullivan, who announced his intention to leave the position in December 2024.

However, both men will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Laffan has served in a number of commercial and financial roles within Dairygold, most recently as head of commercial at Dairy Ireland.

Career

A qualified chartered certified accountant and a UCD economics and finance graduate, he also completed the IMI/UCC diploma in high performance leadership.

In addition, he finished the Dairygold advanced leadership development programme with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School during his time at Dairygold.

Speaking about the appointment, Dairygold chief executive Michael Harte said that Laffan brings a deep understanding of the business operations and markets having worked at Dairygold for over 20 years.

“Pat will have responsibility for enhancing the commercial and operational performance of the business, leveraging recent investments in modern facilities to seize new opportunities and optimise financial outcomes.”

New member services head

Dairygold also confirmed that Billy Cronin will take on the role of head of member services and engagement.

Cronin will take on the role, in addition to his existing responsibilities as head of supply chain with farm to factory.

Harte said that the appointment reflects the co-operative’s objective of creating a more integrated approach to member engagement across the society’s services.

“In this expanded role, Billy will lead the co-ordination of our approach to member services across agri business, milk assembly and other interactions, such as farm sustainability and advisory services. I wish Billy every success in his enhanced role.”

