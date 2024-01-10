The IFA has been urged to call out bad slurry spreading practices when it sees it by Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

Speaking at the IFA AGM on Tuesday, she said that the data does suggest that farming has a significant impact on water quality but added that this doesn’t let wastewater treatment plants or domestic water users off the hook.

“Call out bad practice when you see it.

“I see several times a week in the middle of winter... that’s where we’re falling down.

“[There’s] a whole host of other aspects out there that aren’t adhering to best practices in terms of water quality, and that’s what’s pulling us down,” she said.

She also said that she absolutely believes in the “benefit of the derogation”, IFA president Francie Gorman said that the IFA has always called out bad practice when it sees it.

Minister Hackett’s comments come as the results of an Irish Farmers Journal survey of over 1,500 farmers revealed that one quarter of farmers have seen slurry being spread illegally during the closed period in their locality.

Some 39% of farmers surveyed believe farmers spreading slurry during the closed period should be reported, although two-thirds do not believe farmers should report other farmers for out of season spreading.

The spreading season for farmers in zone A counties opens on 13 January.