Donal Ronayne of Trench Dairy Ltd pictured with his family and representatives from Aurivo at the 2024 Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top prize in Aurivo’s 18th annual milk quality awards went to Ballindine, Co Mayo, this week when Donal Ronayne and Liam Trench of Trench Dairy Ltd were crowned overall winners.

Further awards went to counties Longford, Donegal, Roscommon, Sligo and Armagh.

Ronayne and Trench topped the milk solids category as judges took note of the herd’s strong genetic base, quality grass-based nutrition and a focus on optimising the kilos of fat and protein entering the tank.

“The incredible commitment and dedication of our farming families allows Aurivo to produce some of the best quality milk in the world,” CEO of Aurivo Donal Tierney said at the awards.

“These awards are a celebration of the commitment, care, and passion our farmers put into their work every day.

“We’re proud to support and champion these farm families who uphold the highest standards in Irish dairy.”

Future milk sustainability champion

Sligo’s Leo Conlon took the future milk sustainability champion award back to his Holstein-Jersey crossbred herd in Easkey.

Recognised for being both forward-thinking and committed to farm sustainability, Conlon makes use of genotyping and milk recording, as well as high EBI and DBI bulls.

On the sustainability side, the farm uses incorporated protected urea and is engaged with the co-op water quality initiative.

The prize for lowest SCC went to James Garrivan of Westport, Co Mayo, who farms with his wife Teresa and their daughter.

Judges said that the Garrivans’ success came from a focus on young cows, selective breeding and meticulous animal care.

Winners of the 2024 Aurivo Milk Quality Awards pictured at the awards ceremony..

Oliver Conneely from Castlerea in Co Roscommon was awarded the prize of lowest TBC in liquid milk.

The co-op pointed to Conneely’s eye on cleanliness and wash procedures, as well as the family’s involvement in meticulous milking routines as factors behind his success.

The most improved SCC went to the herd of Stephen Fitzpatrick in St Johnston, Co Donegal.

The new entrant took a data-driven approach to reducing SCC, utilising the results of milk recording and paying close attention to animal comfort.

Best new entrant

It was Brian Murray of Four Mile House, Co Roscommon, that scooped the award for the best new entrant having switched from drystock farming two years ago.

Judges put strong breeding, effective grassland management and attention to detail on milk quality as reasons for Murray’s success.

Keady’s Keith and Linda Watson took the award of best Northern Ireland supplier back to Armagh.

Strong breeding for solids and fertility while keeping farm management family-orientated were stated as reasons for the herd’s success.

Colehill, Co Longford’s Barry O’Farrell scooped the award for lowest TBC in manufacturing milk.

Aurivo commented that his success could be out down to hygiene, rigorous wash routines and reliable hot water supplies.