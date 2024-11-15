A Dairygold spokesperson said that: “Dairy market returns remained positive through October, driven primarily by both butter and cheese returns, as buying activity remained strong, with annual global milk supply flat.”

The Dairygold board has announced a 0.95c/l, excluding VAT, increase for its October milk price.

Dairygold has become the latest co-op to increase its price for milk supplied last month after rises at Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Dairy Ireland.

This brings the price of milk to 46.76c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, and inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

Dairygold said that this equates to an average farm gate milk price of 62.2cpl, not including VAT, based on the average October 2024 milk solids, achieved by its milk suppliers.

This marks the sixth consecutive rise in the price of milk at the co-op after there was also a 2.15c/l increase in September.

Meanwhile, based on EU constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the October milk price is 50.95c/l, excluding VAT.

A company spokesperson said that: “Dairy market returns remained positive through October, driven primarily by both butter and cheese returns, as buying activity remained strong, with annual global milk supply flat.”

Other co-ops

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Dairy Ireland have both announced increased for milk supplied in October.

At Lakeland, milk supplied from the Republic of Ireland at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat had a price of 47.33 c/l, excluding VAT.

While Kerry Dairy had a price of 46.28c/l for milk supplied last month with standard constituents.

