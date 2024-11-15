Meanwhile, at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the milk price was 50.69c/l, excluding VAT. / Philip Doyle

Kerry Dairy Ireland has announced that it has lifted its October milk price.

Compared to milk supplied the previous month, the base price for October’s milk at Kerry Dairy has risen by 0.72c/l, excluding VAT. That equates to a price of 46.28c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Meanwhile, at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the milk price was 50.69c/l, excluding VAT.

Kerry Dairy said that based on its average milk solids for October, the milk price return, not including VAT and bonuses, is 59.94c/l.

“Butter and cheese returns continue to underpin milk pricing, as an upward trend in milk output is currently being offset by robust demand,” a spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said.

Other co-ops

Lakeland Dairies also announced an increase in its milk price for last month.

Its board lifted its milk price by 0.57c/l, excluding VAT, which gives Lakeland Dairies an October milk price of 47.33 c/l for suppliers in the Republic of Ireland with constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This price also includes a 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment.