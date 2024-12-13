The co-op is the third to announce a price for November's milk.

Kerry Dairy Ireland has followed Dairygold in announcing an increase in November’s milk price.

The co-op is to pay a base price of 47.23c/l excluding VAT for volumes delivered at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This is a 0.95c/l price rise on that paid to Kerry Dairy Ireland suppliers for October’s milk and equates to a milk price of 51.73c/l excluding VAT at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% fat.

Suppliers will receive 64.73c/l including VAT for volumes at average constituents and inclusive of bonuses, the co-op said.

'Steady' markets

On announcing its milk price on Friday, Kerry Dairy Ireland stated that “global dairy markets held steady through November, as strong demand counterbalanced the effects of increased milk production”.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies held November's milk price, but announced it will be paying a bonus on all volumes delivered in 2024 in next month's milk cheques.

Read more

Bonus for Lakeland suppliers on all 2024 milk

Dairygold increases November milk price

'No clauses' on €50m leading milk price deal

Farmer views on Kerry deal: ‘I don’t see anything better going forward’