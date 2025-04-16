“This is helping to keep overall EU milk supply balanced, as the market tries to assess the potential impact of US tariffs on future dairy prices," said a spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland.

Kerry Dairy Ireland has set its milk price for March milk supplies at 48.93c/l, excluding VAT.

This price is including quality and sustainability bonuses and marks the second successive fall in the milk price at the co-op, down 0.99c/l compared with February.

In addition, for EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the milk price for March is 53.45c/l, excluding VAT.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, the milk price return with quality and sustainability bonuses is 53.4c/l, excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “While milk production in Ireland is significantly ahead of last year, many European countries are still feeling the impact of last year’s bluetongue outbreak.

“This is helping to keep overall EU milk supply balanced, as the market tries to assess the potential impact of US tariffs on future dairy prices.”

Other co-ops

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies and Dairygold have both opted to hold their prices for milk supplied in March.

Lakeland is maintaining its milk price at 46.38c/l excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 39.8p/l will be paid for milk, which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

At Dairygold, the March milk price is 47.57c/l, excluding VAT. This is inclusive of a 1.47c/l sustainability and quality payment.

