Lakeland Dairies met with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir seeking immediate changes to the consultation process around the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).

The new changes to the consultation process of the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) have been labelled as a “bombshell to the industry” by Lakeland Dairies.

The cross-border dairy processor met Minister Andrew Muir at the Balmoral Show on Thursday, where it sought an immediate review of the consultation process for the NAP.

Around 30 new measures have been proposed under the new NAP, including that approximately 3,500 intensive livestock farms in NI will have to comply with strict new phosphorus (P) limits.

Speaking following the meeting, Lakelands chairperson Niall Matthews reiterated the calls for an immediate review of the consultation process.

“The contents of the NAP proposal came as a bombshell to the industry with a series of suggestions which, if implemented fully, would have disastrous consequences for the continued success of the NI dairy industry,” he said.

“We also use the term ‘consultation’ very lightly, giving just seven weeks to respond to something that will have impacts for years and generations to come.”

Discussions

The delegation from Lakeland Dairies was led by Matthews, vice chair Keith Agnew, group CEO Colin Kelly and general manager of food ingredients Pat Shiels.

These new measures will be implemented on 1 January 2026. Matthews described this deadline as “simply unworkable”.

“No other industry would be asked to change entirely how it operates in just a six-month window,” he added.

“Not to mention farmers who, as science dictates, must work to a minimum two-year production lead-in from the time the cow calves until the new heifer is in milk.

“The fact DAERA has not published or shared a thorough impact assessment or modelling as to what they are proposing will mean for the sector and our farm families is very concerning. This needs to be published urgently to allow for a balanced consultation.

“Farmers need help to support and maintain a balanced regional economy. But just as vital as economic success, so too is environmental sustainability. Everything we do depends on clean water, biodiversity and a stable climate. No one understands this better than farmers who face climate impacts at first-hand every day.”

