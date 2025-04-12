Dairygold Co-operative Society has announced the appointment of JP McGrath as the society’s new chief financial officer.

He comes to Dairygold from Bord na Móna, where he served as both CFO and chief operational officer of the semi-state energy company.

McGrath succeeds the co-operative’s chief executive Michael Harte.

Commenting on the appointment, Harte said that his successor’s experience in financial, commercial and operational management makes him an excellent addition to the co-op’s senior leadership team.

“His experience will play a critical role in driving our business strategy, to build a stronger, more resilient and sustainable Dairygold.”

Career

During his five years with Bord na Móna, McGrath helped to drive the company’s ‘Brown to Green’ transition from peat harvesting to a fully renewable energy and waste recycling business, delivering consecutive years of profitability for the company.

Prior to Bord na Móna, he held senior positions, including CFO of Norbrook Laboratories.

He also had senior roles at Aryzta, including managing director of its €1bn turnover European and Asia-Pacific division.

